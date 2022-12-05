Hokies offer Rutgers DE transfer Shawn Collins
The Hokies' efforts to build the roster ahead of the 2023 season continue with a number of offers for players in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Rutgers redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Shawn Collins picked up an opportunity from the Orange and Maroon today.
Collins was a three-star prospect from Montclair (N.J.) High in the 2020 class. He sat out the 2020 Covid season, and did not contribute as a redshirt freshman in 2021. This Fall, he made six total tackles in six appearances, and recovered a fumble against Penn State. At 6-5, 250 pounds, he's a tackle-end tweener who could grow into an interior lineman with time in the weight room.
He will have three years to play three, since the Covid year will not ultimately count against his eligibility. Appalachian State and a handful of FCS programs have also hopped into the miix hoping to land his transfer.
----
