Virginia Tech looks to the Portal for help on the defensive line. Western Michigan junior Andre Carter picked up an opportunity from the Orange and Maroon.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The 6-5, 263-pounder was a three-star in the Class of 2018 out of Detroit powerhouse Cass Tech, picking the Broncos over mostly their MAC brethren, but also Boston College, Iowa State, and Purdue. He saw action in four games before an redshirt as a freshman, and has been a mainstay in the lineup ever since. He had 138 total tackles, 28 for loss with 12.5 sacks for the Broncos. He was second-team all-MAC this Fall.

With a grad-transfer year still available due to the Covid season in 2020, he's one of the hottest prospects in the Portal, with options from coast to coast. Auburn, Cal, Nebraska, and Western Michigan are among those in thee mix for him. While the Hokies don't have a natural connection, they were initially involved with his Cass Tech classmate Kalon Gervin (but ultimately cooled down, while Gervin signed with Michigan State before transferring to Kansas).

He should be able to take his time sorting through his options, given the levels of interest around him.