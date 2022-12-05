Initially a Class of 2019 prospect, Jennings played his first two years at West Virginia before transferring to Old Dominion. In his two years as a Mountaineer, Jennings caught 26 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns. He blossomed with the Monarchs, catching 116 balls for 2025 yards (17.5 per grab) and 14 touchdowns over two seasons. He missed the final three regular-season games this Fall.

Given his winding path, Jennings has the interesting distinction of having beaten Virginia Tech while playing ODU, catching five passes for 122 yards in a 20-17 win for the Monarchs in the season opener, and he just missed out on another win, leaving West Virginia before the 2021 victory for the Mountaineers.

A product of Highland Springs (Va.) High, Jennings's high school pedigree should be familiar to VT fans - and the fact that a Springer ended up at West Virginia without so much as an offer from VT in the 2019 class yet another indictment of the previous coaching staff in Blacksburg. Righting that wrong and continuing to build bonds with the HSHS program - which will send scholarship players Takye Heath and Braylon Johnson, and walk-on Darius Taylor to VT in the 2023 class - would be an obvious boost should Virginia Tech manage to convince Jennings to remain in the state for his final year.