Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

A two-star member of the Class of 2018 out of Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood, Miller's only offer was from the Golden Flashes, and he accepted the opportunity to head to Northeast Ohio. Once there, he redshirted with on appearance as a true freshman in 2018, then made 26 appearances over the following four years. He made 98 total tackles and six interceptions, with almost all of his production coming over the past two seasons.

He plans to use the Covid year from 2020 (during which he played just two games) to play one final season at another program. Cal, West Virginia, and a number of mid-major programs have offered him opportunities since he entered the Portal.

Virginia Tech's recent recruiting success in the Palmetto State and the opportunity to play Power-5 ball close to home should be selling points for the Hokies in convincing the cornerback to check out Blacksburg - and potentially wrap up his college career wearing the Orange and Maroon.