The Hokies have once again gone to the Portal in search of talent for the 2023 season. Minnesota transfer Gage Keys is the latest to pick up a VT opportunity.

Keys was a three-star prospect out of Hilliard (Ohio) Davidson in the 2020 class. He didn't see action in the 2020 of 2021 seasons, before making five total tackles in eight appearances this year. He should have three years of eligibility remaining to play three, thanks to the Covid year in 2020.

Notably, he was also recruited by Wisconsin ini the 2020 class, and his lead recruiter was Joe Rudolph - then the Badgers' offensive line coach (and Southwest Ohio recruiter), and now serving ini the same role for the Orange and Maroon. Indeed, should Keys ultimately pick Virginia Tech, he may well get looks on both sides of the ball before settling on a final position.

Kansas is the only other Power-5 program to offer since he announced his intentions to enter the Portal over the weekend (and officially appeared in it today). He took official visits to Cincinnati and Indiana as a high schooler, though coaching changes at those programs (including at head coach for the Bearcats) could alter their interest in him a second time around.