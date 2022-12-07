Virginia Tech feels the need to upgrade at wide receiver for the 2023 season, and Eastern Washington's Freddie Roberson has picked up a VT offer since entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The Seattle native picked the in-state school - his only offer - in the 2018 recruiting class. He redshirted as a freshman and has contributed in each of the four years since. As a redshirt freshman, he eased his way into the lineup prior to a breakout year as an all-Big Sky second-teamer in the Covid-shortened season. He has been all-conference third team each of the past two seasons. In total, he has 141 catches for 2266 yards (16.1 per grab) and 17 touchdowns. He's also run five times for 50 yards and a score.

At 6-2, 195 pounds, he has the build of a true No. 1 outside receiver (which the Hokies will be looking for after the departure of Kaleb Smith this offseason), and the stats indicate he can perform at a very high level against FCS competition.

His other options to offer since he went into the Portal include Mississippi State, Washington State, and a wide range of mid-major programs. He plans to take an official visit to Blacksburg in January.