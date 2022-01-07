 HokieHaven - Hokies offer ex-Stanford DE in the Transfer Portal
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-07 09:49:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Hokies offer ex-Stanford DE in the Transfer Portal

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

In their quest to fully fill out the 2022 football roster, the Hokies' coaching staff continues to monitor the Transfer Portal.

The latest transfer prospect to earn an opportunity from the Orange and Maroon is outgoing Stanford defensive end Ryan Johnson.

{{ article.author_name }}