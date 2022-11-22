Virginia Tech is in need of quick help at the receiver position for next season, and an offer for Duquesne sophomore Abdul Janneh is now on the table. Janneh recently wrapped his second year in Pittsburgh, where the Hanover (Pa.) New Oxford grad was the Dukes' second-leading receiver.



Janneh caught 43 passes for 579 yards (13.5 per grab) and a team-leading nine touchdowns this season. He played in five games but did not catch a pass in 2021. He caught eight passes for 92 yards and a TD in the Covid year of 2020-21 (most FCS teams played a spring season). He entered the portal immediately upon the conclusion of his season over the weekend. The 6-3, 180-pounder also has opportunities from NC State, Washington State, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Marshall, Old Dominion, Toledo, UCF, and Utah State at the FBS level. Thanks to the eligibility freeze for the 2020 season, he has three years remaining to play two in college. The Hokies previously brought in an FCS transfer receiver in the form of Change Hodge (2020-21), who failed to make a major impact and missed most of his final year with injury.