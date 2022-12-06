Virginia Tech's still on the hunt for defensive backs in the Transfer Portal. Cincinnati safety Ja'Quan Sheppard is one player who has recently picked up an opportunity.

Sheppard, who recently completed his fourth year in the Queen City, was initially a three-star prospect out of Zephyrhills (Fla.). He flipped from Temple to Cincinnati shortly before the Early Signing Period began in December 2018. He has one year of traditional eligibility and possibly a sixth year for the eligibility freeze in 2020 should he desire to play another couple seasons in college.

Sheppard played four games before redshirting as a true freshman in 2019, then played sparingly over the next two seasons before breaking out this year. In his time with the Bearcats, he totaled 54 tackles, with four for loss including a sack.

Sheppard had only mid-major options when he made his initial college commitment, but Arkansas, Cal, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia are among those in pursuit this time around. Given the nature of the Transfer Portal, a couple of those schools have also offered some of the Hokies' other defensive back targets in the database.