BLACKSBURG - The clock read 12:08 to go in the second half, Sean Pedulla had just found Mekhi Long on a bounce pass as Long slammed the Hokies into a nine-point lead. Pedulla then invigorates the Hokies crowd with a flex and a scream that sends Cassell Coliseum into a frenzy. Just seconds later PJ Hall clips a top of the key three that momentarily silences the Virginia Tech faithful. To return the favor, Pedulla himself drives and earns a deserved and one that once again skyrocketed the decibels, Wednesday night as the Hokies would go on to snatch an 87-72 win over the 21st-ranked Clemson Tigers.

That previous excerpt perfectly capsizes Wednesday's events, a brutal awakening for Clemson as they sleepwalked into a nightmarish Cassell. The Hokies on the other hand were wide awake from the tip.

Pedulla and transfer wing Tyler Nickel had their fingerprints smeared across half number one, the two combined for 35 points despite star sharpshooter Hunter Cattoor going down with an injury late in the first half.

Clemson's usual playmakers, however, were off their A-game. The Tigers' big three (PJ Hall, Chase Hunter, and Joe Girard III) combined for just 19 points on 5-19 from the field in half number one.

Heading into the halftime break, Mike Young's side commanded the scoreline, leading 53-44 while knocking down a wildly efficient 64.5% from the field and 64.3% from the arc and beyond.

While Tiger fans hoped for their stars to shine a little brighter in half number two, the Tigers dropped their first-half tally by 16 and were riddled with several close but no-cigar opportunities as the clock wore on.

Where Clemson did find their spark was in the play of junior forward Ian Schieffelin. Schiefflelin led all Tigers with 15 points and eight boards that would slowly chip away the Hokies lead as the game was well within touching distance with just over three minutes to go as Clemson sat within eight.

From then on ensued a lockdown defensive showcase that allowed Brad Brownell's team just two more points, each from the stripe.

Star player of the night goes to Tyler Nickel, Nickel was electric all night long. It felt as if he scored when Maroon and Orange needed it most and he would end up compiling a very loud career high of 24 points including 5-7 from three.

Wednesday could have very easily felt as if it was bound to be three straight losses on the spin for the Hokies. However a very different Hokies showed up, this one moved the ball with pace and precision, and this Hokies side looked for the best shot and seemingly always knew where the next man would be.

While at times scrappy, the Hokies cashed in on a much-needed win number 10 on the year.

It does not get much easier as Virginia Tech welcomes the Miami Hurricanes who possess an 11-4 record this Saturday at 7 pm.