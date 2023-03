DURHAM, N.C. - Following Duke's resounding 81-65 win over the Hokies, head coaches John Scheyer and Mike Young took to the podium to discuss the outcomes of the Saturday night. Young felt that Duke did a terrific job disrupting the Hokies tempo on the offensive end.

“Defensively you want to disrupt other people's route and timing. And you do that with pressure. You do that with ball pressure. You do that with topping actions where you're on top of it, not going to let the cutter get to the action. And some of our stuff requires that. Just their speed and we couldn't get anything in transition.”