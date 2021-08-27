Hokies name five captains for 2021 season

Safety Chamarri Conner, offensive linemen Brock offman and Tyrell Smith, linebacker Dax Hollifield, and tight end James Mitchell earn the honor for the Orange and Maroon.

All have senior eligibility, including Smith who is in his seventh year as a Hokie after an injury-riddled career to date. The veteran is also the only of the players who doesn't project as a surefire starter - which says plenty about the ability he has to lead thanks to some seniority.

The Hokies begin their 2021 season against North Carolina in a week's time at Lane Stadium.