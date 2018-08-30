Proud to call these men our 2018 captains, voted on by the team. They’ve earned it on and off the field. #HardSmartTough pic.twitter.com/10bWRGFDSr

Chung, a sixth-year senior, started at right tackle for the team last year and is expected to play center or a guard position this year.

Floyd started at multiple safety positions last year, playing both the rover and free roles, and is one of just three returning starters on the defense

Jackson started at quarterback dur JT his redshirt freshman season, finishing as the second-highest rated freshman nationally. He will serve as a sophomore captain as he reprised his starting role.

Walker is likely the most-heralded of the bunch, a senior who could have entered the NFL Draft last season but opted to return for one more year.

In the past two seasons, Fuente had not named captains, instead naming them week-to-week (though the 2017 group was ultimately consistent throughout the majority of the season).