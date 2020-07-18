Hokies miss on McMillon... what is next?
McMurray (Pa.) Peters Township 2021 safety Donovan McMillon picked Florida over Virginia Tech this evening.The Hokies have three safeties and one cornerback already committed, but with one of the s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news