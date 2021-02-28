 HokieHaven - Hokies make top eight for Canadian LB
Hokies make top eight for Canadian LB

Linebacker Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge plays his high school ball at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy. He's getting closer to knowing where he'll play in college, too.

The 6-3, 225-pound three-star player announced his top eight schools Saturday evening. Virginia Tech made the cut.

{{ article.author_name }}