HokieHaven - Hokies make top eight for Canadian LB

Hokies make top eight for Canadian LB
Linebacker Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge plays his high school ball at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy. He's getting closer to knowing where he'll play in college, too.
The 6-3, 225-pound three-star player announced his top eight schools Saturday evening. Virginia Tech made the cut.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
I Give All The Glory To God. 🙏🏽Thank you to all the coaches that have offered me a scholarship to play and study at their universities. At this point, these are the schools I will be focusing on. I will still give other schools that want to offer their due diligence though. pic.twitter.com/RrkNYU5mtu— Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge🇨🇦🇨🇩 (@EdwinTara) February 26, 2021
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news