Virginia Tech has yet to reel in a Class of 2019 basketball commit, but they took a step in the right direction by making the cut for Patrick Williams.

Arizona, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Texas, and Wake Forest are the other contenders remaining for the No. 62 player in the country for the 2019 class. Among the programs he eliminated were UConn, Florida, Georgetown, Tennessee, and UVa.

The Hokies will still have serious competition, especially from a Wake Forest program that has prioritized the in-state star. However, he's a good fit for the Virginia Tech program: a skilled wing with the ability to bump down and defend the power forward position at times, he can create shooting mismatches from multiple spots on the floor.

Williams has not announced plans for further narrowing his list, but look for the VT coaching staff to get him on a visit this Fall, potentially an official trip for a football game before the hoops season begins.