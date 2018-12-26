Hokies make the top ten for 2020 receiver Julian Fleming
Not a HokieHaven subscriber? Click here to join today and have access to all our premium content and message board community.HokieHaven.com Editor Tim Sullivan joined Paul VanWagoner on ESPN Blacks...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news