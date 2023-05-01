Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Boston College, Charlotte, Marshall, Maryland, and West Virginia are the other programs currently high on Irvin's list. Among those that have offered, he eliminated the likes of Liberty, Temple, several Ivies, and a few other mid-major programs.

Irvin has made it clear that his recruitment is not being shut down: not only did he state as much in narrowing to six schools, he's also planned summer visits to campuses like Pittsburgh and Wisconsin (which have not offered yet). If those coaching staff ultimately pull the trigger and join his offer list, there's a good chance his list adds them to the "serious consideration" bucket.

A 6-3, 180-pounder, Irvin is unranked at this time, but has caught the eye of a number of top programs. Playing at an emerging powerhouse at C.H. Flowers, he will certainly continue to be scouted by programs large and small. From a Virginia Tech perspective, the fact that he visited this Spring and was offered at that time indicates just how serious his interest in the Hokies is.

Irvin does not plan to further trim his list until he makes the rounds this Summer, and it's likely he has many more options when that opportunity rolls around.