Given that he's slated to visit Blacksburg in two weeks, it may have been a foregone conclusion that the Hokies would make the cut. But it's a relief and a positive nonetheless that 2024 wing Jayden "Juke" Harris included the Orange and Maroon as his trimmed from 13 to six favorites.

Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, and Wake Forest are the other programs still in the mix for the four-star. Out of his many, many offers, Clemson, Georgetown, Houston, Mississippi State, NC State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Wake Forest. Kansas had not been in his named top 12, but he added the Jayhawks when they offered shortly after he announced that list, and he also added Miami to the group.

Harris took official visits to Houston and Tennessee in October, and he will be at Wake Forest this weekend before making his official visit to Blacksburg Feb. 4.

He plans to make his commitment after checking out each of his favorites, and at this stage, he's slated to be halfway done soon. It's unclear whether he'll insist on taking all of the visits, or if he's willing to pull the trigger if he feels like one sets itself apart.

The Hokies have yet to pick up their first Class of 2024 commitment, but Harris would be a strong fit. A solid shooter capable of coming off screens to fire away or force a defense to recover and give him a lane to dribble to the rack, he would work well in Mike Young's system.