The 6-1, 195-pounder from Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth has narrowed his list of options to seven schools, with VT still in the hunt:

Virginia Tech can be selective when it comes to closing out the defensive back group in the 2019 class, and three-star Khalid Martin is still on the table.

Appalachian State, Georgia Tech, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia, and West Virginia also remain alive for Martin. Duke, Maryland, North Carolina, Penn State, and Wisconsin are among the programs that have offered - but that Martin will no longer consider.

The No. 31 player in the state of North Carolina has visited Blacksburg on multiple occasions, most recently for a spring practice March 17th. NC State and Virginia Tech have been among the top few schools in his recruitment throughout, and should remain in good position as long as they want to be.

VT currently holds a commitment from four-star corner Nyquee Hawkins, while athlete commitments Jahad Carter and Mike Sainristil could end up on either side of the ball. That gives the coaching staff the opportunity to only turn up the heat on those players they're sure they'd want in the 2019 class, and thus far, Martin has certainly been one of them.