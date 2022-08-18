 HokieHaven - Hokies make the top five for Mouhamed Dioubate
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-18 14:21:45 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hokies make the top five for Mouhamed Dioubate

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's hoops class of 2023 is building steadily, and the Hokies are in the hunt for one of the big dogs still on the board.

Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy wing Mouhamed Dioubate is down to five schools, including the Orange and Maroon.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}