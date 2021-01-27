HokieHaven - Hokies make the top eight for Nick Campbell

Hokies make the top eight for Nick Campbell
The 2022 recruiting cycle is kicking into gear. For Minneola (Fla.) Lake Minneola defensive end Nick Campbell, that means narrowing a list.
The 6-3, 255-pounder has named his top eight, and Virginia Tech makes the cut.
I am blessed to be in this situation, and I would like to thank all the schools that recruited me.With that being said this is my Top 8! #AGTG🕊🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/WITMuOV2qh— Nick Campbell (@NickCampbell88) January 27, 2021
