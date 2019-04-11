Virginia Tech was among the first programs to offer Antwaun Powell, and they're one of the eight schools remaining in the hunt.

Duke, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Penn State join VT on the list of finalists. Several mid-majors join programs like Nebraska, North Carolina, and Virginia on the list of those eliminated from contention.

The 6-2, 214-pound Powell picked up his Hokies offer in October, and immediately took a visit to Blacksburg, which placed Virginia Tech at the top of his list. However, he continued to pick up major offers, adding some serious competition to the list for his signature. He's taken unofficial visits to most of his favorites already, including a junior day return to Virginia Tech. He has primarily been recruited by defensive line coach Charley Wiles, with defensive coordinator Bud Foster and 757 area recruiter Zohn Burden also keeping in contact.

One of the top 2020 players in the Tidewater area, Powell can either play with a hand in the dirt or as more of a hybrid linebacker. He still has plenty of physical development ahead of him, and the way his body changes will be a major factor in his eventual role with a college program.

Powell hopes to make his commitment prior to the beginning of his senior season, with potentially one more trim of the list between now and then.