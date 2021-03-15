HokieHaven - Hokies make the top 12 for Gregory Gaines

Hokies make the top 12 for Gregory Gaines
The Hokies are in the hunt for top receivers in the 2022 class, and they have a strong shot with one member of the Rivals250.
Tampa Bay (Fla.) Tech four-star Gregory Gaines III recently named his top 12 schools, and Virginia Tech made the cut.
Top 12 #LLE 🕊 @NextUpSwaps pic.twitter.com/2heoBM0Rd2— Iam_G.Gaines3️⃣ (@GregoryGaines03) March 14, 2021
