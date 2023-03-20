Virginia Tech has an important in with 2025 safety Faheem Delane: his older brother, Mansoor, plays in Orange and Maroon - and was a freshman all-conference pick this Fall. There will nonetheless be an important struggle to land the younger brother, who has dozens of scholarship options. Now, he's considering just 11 of them.

Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, and USC are the other teams still in the mix for the Rivals100 prospect out of Olney (Md.) Good Counsel. At 6-2, 185-pounder, the No. 41 overall prospect (and No. 4 safety) in the country is the top-ranked player in the Old Line State in the 2025 class. That makes him far more coveted than his brother, who was the No. 17 player in Maryland for the 2022 class (but has already outperformed that distinction). Virginia Tech beat out Maryland, Minnesota, and Illinois for Mansoor, but will have to contend with several national powers to land Faheem. Fortunately, he's been a somewhat-regular visitor to Blacksburg, and his relationships with the Hokies' coaching staff are strong, forged over not just his own recruitment, but that of big bro, as well. He plans to take his time - and all five official visits - before a college commitment, and the competition to secure his pledge will be fierce.