 HokieHaven - Hokies make the top 11 for Jamaal Jarrett
2021-12-31 football

Hokies make the top 11 for Jamaal Jarrett

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech will be hunting for top-notch defensive and offensive linemen in the 2023 class, and Jamaal Jarrett will be one option at either spot.

The three-star prospect from Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley will strong consider 11 schools going forward, with VT still in the hunt.

