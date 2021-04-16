HokieHaven - Hokies make the Top 10 for Marquarius White

Hokies make the Top 10 for Marquarius White
Virginia Tech's efforts to improve recruiting in the state of Alabama carry on, and the Orange and Maroon received good news.
Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville 2022 wide receiver Marquarius White announced his top 10 schools yesterday, and the Hokies made the cut.
Top 1️⃣0️⃣ #blessed pic.twitter.com/JU2BK2E7Wh— Marquarius White (@squirrelwhite3) April 15, 2021
