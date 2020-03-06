Hokies make the top 10 for Kentucky WR Dekel Crowdus
VT was one of the earliest schools in the mix for Lexington (Ky.) Douglass 2021 wide receiver Dekel Crowdus. That early recognition is paying off.
The 5-10, 169-pounder announced his 10 finalists last night, and Virginia Tech makes the cut.
OFFICAL TOP 10 💕✨— Dekel(THE FLASH⚡️)Crowdus (@CrowdusDekel) March 5, 2020
Baylor #Sicem
Kentucky #BBN
Louisville #GoCards
The Ohio State #GoBucks
Virginia Tech #Hokies
Texas #Hookem
Michigan #GoBlue
Oklahoma #Sooners
Ole Miss #HottyToddy
South Carolina #Spursup pic.twitter.com/yV56kTGadJ
