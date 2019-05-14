Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and UCF are the other schools that made the cut for the 6-0, 175-pound safety. Schools that have offered but are no longer in the hunt include Nebraska, West Virginia, and a host of mid-majors programs.

Virginia Tech was ahead of the curve on Harris, offering before almost all of the other schools that make his top 10. The Hokies will have to do that in order to be competitive in the Deep South, and it looks to have paid off - at least for now - in the case of the No. 29 prospect in the Yellowhammer State.

Harris has visited a number of his other suitors already, and VT will have to convince him to take a visit to campus this offseason to remain in the hunt. As yet, they've had little luck convincing players from the area to come on a visit. However, a large offered contingent from Phenix City Central could pay off, in that is makes a group trip much more reasonable and feasible over the Summer.