Hokies make the final six for elite junior OL Milum
Virginia Tech has plenty of connections to Huntington (W.Va.) Spring Valley 2021 offensive lineman Wyatt Milum.
Those include a former teammate who's starting for the Hokies, a decent proximity to his home in the Mountain State, and more than a half-dozen visits to Blacksburg over the course of his recruitment already. The connections have started to pay off with Milum's cut to six schools - including VT.
Top 6❗❗@TomLoy247 pic.twitter.com/Pd2c7IUEui— Wyatt Milum (@MilumWyatt) November 10, 2019
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news