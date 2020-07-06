HokieHaven - Hokies make the final five for Markevious Brown

Hokies make the final five for Markevious Brown
An eventful holiday weekend on the recruiting front included a positive development for the Hokies in Markevious Brown's recruitment.
The four-star cornerback out of Florida powerhouse IMG Academy named his top five, and Virginia Tech made the cut.
Never let the praise or hate get to me, had to learn that it comes with the territory... 🙏🏾 #LongLiveGucci💚 #LongLiveWiley💚 #FreeMeMe💚 pic.twitter.com/9OoXuC5TgF— Markevious Brown🙇🏽♂️²¹ (@Brown27Mark) July 4, 2020
See the rest of this story - and everything else on HokieHaven.com by subscribing today. Better yet, for a limited time only, a $9.95 monthly subscription comes with a FREE $28 t-shirt. Click here for details!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news