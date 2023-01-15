The Virginia Tech staff will be on the hunt for a talented Class of 2024 tight end after not signing a scholarship TE in 2023. They received good news with a top prospect Sunday, with four-star Dylan Mesman including the Orange and Maroon on a narrowed list.

Auburn, Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh are the other programs he's still seriously considering. Eastern Michigan, Kansas, and Miami (Ohio) are among those that have offered but are no longer in the hunt. Notably, hometown Michigan and a Notre Dame team that has a commitment from his quarterback, CJ Carr, have both not offered at this stage.

Mesman, the No. 11 tight end in the nation and No. 7 rising senior in the Great Lakes State, picked up his Virginia Tech offer in May. He has yet to visit Blacksburg, but has seen some of the other programs in the mix, and should get to Virginia Tech before further narrowing. He plans to make a commitment prior to the beginning of his senior season, so it's paramount for lead recruiter Tyler Bowen to convince him to make it to campus at some point this offseason.

Michigan State has long been considered the favorite in Mesman's recruitment, though ties to the region have helped Kentucky and Pittsburgh stay right in the mix, as well. The Hokies have accomplished the first step in the process, though, by remaining on his trimmed list.