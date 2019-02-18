Virginia Tech moved up in one poll and down in the other, but the net effect was that both rankings got closer to one another.

VT rose from No. 22 to No. 20 in the Associated Press poll, and slid from No. 16 to No. 18 in the coaches' poll after a week that saw them win games against Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh. In both cases, it may have been a correction to the previous week's changes, where they fell 11 spots - too far - in the former, and six positions - not far enough - in the latter after losing to both Louisville and Clemson.

Tonight's opponent, Virginia, is No. 3 in both major polls. No. 1 Duke, No. 8/9 North Carolina, No. 16/17 Florida State, and No. 18/22 Louisville also represent the ACC. Non-conference opponent Purdue comes in at No. 13/15 in the rankings.

With a win over the Hoos tonight, VT would have the opportunity to make major moves, especially if they were able to solidify their status with a victory at Notre Dame over the weekend. VT has been ranked in every week of the season, a feat the program has not accomplished in the modern era.