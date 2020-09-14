Hokies make final eight for Sean Pedulla
Virginia Tech has yet to break the ice on its 2021 hoops recruiting class, but the Hokies are in strong position for some top recruits.That includes Edmond (Okla.) Memorial point guard Sean Pedulla...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news