After a routine win over an overmatched FCS opponent, Virginia Tech remained steady in the college football polls.

VT climbed three spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 11, while dropping one position in the AP poll, to No. 13. Penn State, which needed incredible luck and overtime to beat Appalachian State in week one and took until the fourth quarter to pull away from Pitt last weekend, passed the Hokies in the AP poll.

Clemson remains No. 2 in both polls, though VT wouldn't face the Tigers until a potential ACC title game matchup, while non-conference opponent Notre Dame is No. 8 in each. The Irish travel to Blacksburg Oct. 6 for a likely top-10 matchup. Fellow Coastal Division front-runner Miami comes in No. 21 in the AP and No. 20 to the Coaches. The Canes head to Blacksburg in the penultimate weekend of the regular season.

There are five SEC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 teams in each poll, four from the Big 12, while Boise State and UCF represent the Group of Five programs.

VT's standing in the AP Poll is eclipsed only by last week's mark since the 2011 season, whereas verging on the top ten to the Coaches is as high as the Hokies have reached since that 2011 squad.