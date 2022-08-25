Redshirt junior linebacker Matt Johnson and true freshman tight end Benji Gosnell have both suffered injuries that will see them miss the 2022 season.

While Virginia Tech continues to get some players back to health as fall camp progresses, there are also negatives.

"Matt Johnson is out with a season-ending injury," head coach Brent Pry said after practice Wednesday. "Benji Gosnell is out with a season-ending injury. That's it on the injury update."

Pry clarified that each player's current injury is unrelated to their previous issues - Johnson has had knee and shoulder issues on-and-off during his time in Blacksburg, while Gosnell missed the majority of his senior high school season with a torn ACL. Johnson, a walk-on out of Glen Allen (Va.) Deep Run, has participated in five career games over three years in Blacksburg. He has made three tackles in that time, most of the reps coming on special teams. Gosnell's return from his ACL injury had brought expectations that he would be a year or two away from showcasing his full talent, but a separate injury that keeps him out long-term could end up setting him even further back.

"We were really excited about both those guys," Pry added. "Matt was going to contribute on special teams, and Benji was going to provide some good depth at tight end. He's got a bright future here."

There was good news on the injury front from Pry, however. Senior receiver Jadan Blue, a transfer from Temple, was back in practice on Wednesday.

"He's day-to-day right now. But yeah, he's trending in the right direction. That was the plan all along."

Jalen Holston is recovering from injury and is expected to be at full strength by the season opener. Out of an abundance of caution, the Hokies gave some reps that may otherwise go to Holston to other players on the depth chart.

All told, at this stage of camp, VT may very well be ahead of what could be considered typical health - and that can only be a positive as the team barrels toward the season opener against Old Dominion.