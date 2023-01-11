SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Girard III scored 24 points and Syracuse reserves combined for 26 points and the Orangemen beat Virginia Tech 82-72 on Wednesday night.

It was Girard's 10th-straight game scoring in double figures. The Orange now are 8-2 in their last 10 following a three-game losing streak.

Syracuse (11-6, 4-2 ACC) led 47-37 at halftime, started the second half with a 12-2 run and remained ahead by double digits the rest of the way.

Sean Pedulla's 3-pointer with 8:32 left before intermission gave the Hokies (11-6, 1-5) their last lead at 34-32 as Syracuse's Justin Taylor made a 3 24-seconds later.

Jesse Edwards scored 13 points and Judah Mintz scored 12 for Syracuse. Reserve Maliq Brown scored 11 points and collared a career-high 12 rebounds for his first-career double-double and fellow backup Taylor scored 10.

Grant Basile scored 26 points on 12-for-17 shooting — one shy of tying his career-high 13 made field goals in game — and grabbed 10 rebounds for Virginia Tech. Justyn Mutts scored 21 points, Pedulla 10 and reserve Lynn Kidd 10.

The Hokies have lost five straight and are winless in four road games this season.