HokieHaven - Hokies lose commitment from Tray Curry

Curry, a 6-4, 200-pounder, had been considered a strong Tennessee lean (to the point that many suspected a silent commitment had been made) when he surprised and picked the Hokies in July.

That was just the first step in a wild Summer that saw him leave Cleveland (Tenn.) Bradley Central, ultimately ending up at North Cobb High School in the Atlanta area. His season has gotten off to a rocky start - just a handful of targets through four games - and now his recruiting process will move back to square one, as well.

The No. 72 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 94 wideout prospect nationally, Curry turned down several ACC and SEC programs when he committed to the Hokies. With a re-opening of his recruitment, it's likely that new suitors will come calling, as well.