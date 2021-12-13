Hokies lose commitment from Malcolm Jones

The 6-1, 190-pounder is a three-star unranked at his position or within the Peach State. However, the previous Virginia Tech coaching staff had been very high on his potential - and the course of his senior year indicated that he may have a high ceiling.

However, when there's a coaching change, it's only natural to expect some players to pull back from commitments. Jones made clear that he was mostly committed to the former VT staff, rather than the program irrespective of who its coaches were, and the fact that he ended up with other options meant that lack of specific love for Virginia Tech as a place and program resulted in a very understandable decommitment.

With the change, Virginia Tech is down to 22 commitments, though the group is still ranked No. 20 nationally, as Jones was one of the lower-ranked players in the class and didn't count toward the Rivals Team Rankings formula. Defensive backs Mansoor Delane and Cam Johnson remain committed, and are expected to sign with the Orange and Maroon on Wednesday. However, it's possible that the staff identifies a need to add even more talent in the secondary, as numbers are light there.