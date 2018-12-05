After a weekend visit to the University of Florida, Deerfield Beach (Fla.) 2019 defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus is back on the market.

The 6-4, 265-pounder committed to VT in August shortly after attending the Blacksburg BBQ Bash. At the time, the Hokies were certainly the highest-profile program with an offer on the table, but a big senior year saw the Gators and others enter the mix.

Dorlus took two game visits to Gainesville this season (one to Blacksburg), and was back in the Swamp for a post-season official visit over the weekend. Florida looks to be the overwhelming favorite in his second recruitment.

Though he's a 5.5 "low-three"-ranked recruit, Dorlus's senior year has shown he's undervalued. If VT somehow manages to re-secure his commitment (unlikely though that may be), he could be a major force on the interior for years to come.