News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-12 18:01:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Hokies lose athlete commitment

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

One of the Hokies’ earliest class of 2020 pledges is no more: Tyreem Powell has flipped to Rutgers.

The 6-4, 200-pounder has been flirting with his home-state school since coach Greg Schiano signed up for his second stint with the Scarlet Knights.

An athlete out of South Jersey’s Vineland High School, Powell was considered a linebacker by the Virginia Tech coaching staff but could end up at a number of different positions with Rutgers.

The decommitment drops the Hokie class to nine commitments a week before the Early Signing Period, but with a number of top targets on official visits this weekend, that could rise very quickly.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}