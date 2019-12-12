One of the Hokies’ earliest class of 2020 pledges is no more: Tyreem Powell has flipped to Rutgers.

The 6-4, 200-pounder has been flirting with his home-state school since coach Greg Schiano signed up for his second stint with the Scarlet Knights.

An athlete out of South Jersey’s Vineland High School, Powell was considered a linebacker by the Virginia Tech coaching staff but could end up at a number of different positions with Rutgers.

The decommitment drops the Hokie class to nine commitments a week before the Early Signing Period, but with a number of top targets on official visits this weekend, that could rise very quickly.