After a 10-game winning streak dating back to January 21st, the No.5 Virginia Tech Hokies' run came to an end in South Bend, Indiana in a 71-58 defeat against the No.17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This was the first and only time Virginia Tech would face Notre Dame in the regular season. The loss gives the Hokies a lot to learn and adjust from with a possible chance at a rematch in the ACC Tournament.

Elizabeth Kitley had her fourth lowest scoring game of the season with 12 points on 4-11 shooting. The graduate wasn’t the only player in maroon and orange struggling from the field though, as the Hokies shot a collected 21-57 (36.8%) on the game, while the Fighting Irish shot 28-62 (45.2%). While the offensive struggles were a key factor to Virginia Tech’s poor performance, it was the rebounding that caused Notre Dame to win by the margin they did. The Fighting Irish outrebounded the Hokies 43-29 overall, and 12-5 offensively.

Hannah Hidalgo, the freshman superstar for the Fighting Irish, ended her night with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Not only did she carry Notre Dame to an upset win, but she also set an ACC Freshman record for the most points scored in a single season, passing Florida State’s Ta’Niya Latson.

Regardless of the loss to Notre Dame, the Hokies clinched the lone No.1 seed in the ACC due to No.12 NC State defeating No.19 Syracuse. This season will go down in history for the Hokies, as it is their first regular season ACC Championship in program history. Ironically enough, the Hokies finished tied for second last season with a 14-4 ACC record, trailing Notre Dame who finished first at 15-3.

The Hokies will wrap up the regular season in the Commonwealth Clash against the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia on March 3rd at 6:00pm ET. You can catch the game on ACC Network.