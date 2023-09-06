BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Hokies are 1-0, but is that enough? Head coach Brent Pry, tight end Benji Gosnell, and cornerback Mansoor Delane took the stage Tuesday afternoon to discuss how the Hokies are progressing toward week two.

Pry’s conference started out on a sour note, as he announced that Hokie tight end Nick Gallo has undergone a season-ending surgery. And Pry called for his staff to unite in finding the best solution going forward.