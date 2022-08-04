Hokies looking to build competition in fall camp

Through two days of his inaugural Fall leading the Virginia Tech football program, head coach Brent Pry noted about a 50% hit rate. The opening day of camp didn't live up to his expectations, but things bounced back nicely on day two.

"A lot of things yesterday that weren't good enough, that were disappointing a little bit, and the entire team - particularly the defense - really battled back today and had a good day," Pry said Wednesday afternoon. "That's what camp's all about. They've got to keep preparing and keep working through the adversity for the improvement.

"[It was] just non-competitive: something that we've really emphasized. And we've made strides in, but we've got to compete in everything we do. Just the will and determination to win the rep, and it was so much better today."