Bruce Feldman's annual "Freaks" list runs through some of the best athletes in college football. This year, a Hokie makes the cut. Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Keli Lawson comes in No. 19 on the list. Feldman writes:

One of the gems of the Hokies’ 2021 signing class, Lawson flashed some of that potential in his debut season last fall, making 23 tackles and also had an interception. Tech is hoping he can take another big step in 2023. The 6-5, 220-pounder with an 82-inch wingspan’s athleticism is intriguing. This offseason, Lawson broad-jumped 11-2, hit 39 inches on the vertical and clocked a 4.6 40. — Bruce Feldman (The Athletic)

Lawson was an undersized high school recruit, standing 6-4, 180 pounds during his final campaign at Stephens City (Va.) Sherando. However, as he's added mass to his frame, he hasn't sacrificed any of the mobility that made him such a priority for the previous Virginia Tech coaching staff. Head coach Brent Pry has been high on his progress this offseson as he continues completing his transition from high school defensive end to wide receiver(!) at the beginning of his VT career and back to the defensive side of the ball, where he's settled in as a WILL linebacker. "Keli’s learning how to play in a box and read [plays]," Pry said at his media availability last week. As he competes with sixth-year senior Alan Tisdale (who is also contributing at middle linebacker) and classmate Jaden Keller, his pure athletic ability will be one thing that allows him to continue making an argument that he should be seeing the field.