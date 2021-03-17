Hokies likely to get an official visit from Montgomery
Virginia Tech is in search of offensive linemen in the 2022 class, and Virginia Beach (Va.) Landstown guard Isaiah Montgomery is one top option.The 6-5, 287-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 1...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news