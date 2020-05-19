Chesterfield (Va.) Monacan shooting guard Joe Bamisile falls at No. 78. while Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy small forward Darius Maddox ranks No. 121. The third member of the class, Baltimore Rise Prep forward David N'Guessan, does not make the top 150 players nationally.

The final basketball rankings of the 2020 recruiting cycle are here, and Virginia Tech has two commitments in the Rivals150.

If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here . Join our community!

Virginia Tech's class ranks No. 48 nationally, though wide disparities in class size - VT has three signees, whereas nearly every member of the top 15 has at least four (Gonzaga is the lone exception) - render those a little less relevant for the Hokies in this class. Mike Young's crew also brings in a pair of upperclassman transfers (guard Cartier Diarra from Kansas State and forward Cordell Pemsl from Iowa) and gains another (forward Keve Aluma from Wofford) off redshirts, making for a large group of newcomers for the 2020-21 season.



Bamisile, a 6-4, 195-pounder, dropped 10 positions in the final rankings. He comes in as the nation's No. 16 shooting guard, though he has ball-handling ability and is expected to contribute at the point in addition to an off-guard role. Maddox is a 6-5, 175-pounder ranked the No. 28 small forward in the nation. He dropped two positions in the final rankings.

N'Guessan is the No. 36 power forward nationally.