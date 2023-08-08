Wide receivers Jaylin Lane and Ali Jennings may be new to the Hokies. But the experienced collegians carry reputations from their previous programs. Lane's time at Middle Tennessee and Jennings's from Old Dominion showed enough to put both players on the watchlist for the Biletnikoff Award.

Granted annually to the top wide receiver in college football, the Biletnikoff has never gone to a Hokie. With quarterback Grant Wells or Kyron Drones pulling the trigger, Lane and Jennings will try to change that. Lane is also on the Paul Hornung watchlist. During his MTSU career, he caught 124 passes for 1528 yards (12.3 per grab) and 10 touchdowns over three years. Against the Hokies in 2021, he caught four passes for 30 yards. Jennings also played against the Hokies - catching five passes for 121 yards in an upset for Old Dominion in last season's opener - but had a more-winding career starting at West Virginia before two seasons in Norfolk. In his two years as a Mountaineer, Jennings caught 26 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns. He blossomed with the Monarchs, catching 116 balls for 2025 yards (17.5 per grab) and 14 touchdowns over two seasons. He missed the final three regular-season games this Fall.

