Hokies land transfer offensive lineman Brock Hoffman
The 2019 recruiting class has signed, with room against the scholarship limit for the Hokies. That’s allowed them to add a transfer at a position of need.
After two years starting at Coastal Carolina, Brock Hoffman will be a Hokie for his final three college years.
#ThisIsHome 🦃 pic.twitter.com/rCedgdkwYn— Brock (@BrockHoffman76) February 8, 2019
Unless granted a waiver by the NCAA (unlikely, given that this is primarily an athletically-motivated transfer and he has not yet graduated from Coastal), Hoffman will redshirt before having two years to suit up in Orange and Maroon.
He was one of Coastal’s top linemen each of the past two years as the starting center, and served on the team’s leadership council in 2018.