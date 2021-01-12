HokieHaven - Hokies land Texas A&M transfer Blumrick

Texas A&M will always hold a special place in my heart. The friends and family that I have made here will stick with me forever. With that being said, I am excited to announce that I have committed to continue my football career at Virginia Tech University #gohokies pic.twitter.com/NU0qrUlTXs

The 6-5, 215-pounder was a three-star and the No. 22 pro-style quarterback in the 2017 class out of Pearland, Texas. However, thanks to the competition at the position in College Station, he's been a bit of a positional nomad, playing tight end and fullback over the past two seasons.

He had just one passing attempt as an Aggie, an eight-yard completion during his redshirt freshman year. He's also run 10 times for 48 yards, but his lone statistical output during his redshirt junior year this Fall was a fumble recovered on special teams.

Thanks to the NCAA's one-time transfer exemption, he will be immediately eligible to compete for Virginia Tech this Fall. With the eligibility freeze in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, he theoretically has two years left on the field, though the expectation is that he has one year guaranteed as a Hokie with the opportunity to earn another (or move on to a professional career if he has a big season).

The Hokies lost two quarterbacks to the Transfer Portal - Quincy Patterson ended up at North Dakota State and Hendon Hooker at Tennessee - so filling in depth behind presumed starter Braxton Burmeister was a priority. Redshirt sophomore Knox Kadum and incoming freshman Tahj Bullock will also compete for game reps.